Kirby Smart Reacts To South Carolina Hiring Shane Beamer

Kirby Smart is thrilled for his friend and former coaching partner Shane Beamer.

Beamer was officially introduced on Monday as South Carolina’s new head coach. The Gamecocks have been searching for Will Muschamp’s replacement since he was fired earlier this season.

The son of legendary Virginia Tech coach Frank Beamer will return to Columbia after serving as a defensive position coach in South Carolina from 2007-2010. This will be his first ever head coaching job.

It’s good to be home! pic.twitter.com/af2dei2Fh6 — Shane Beamer (@CoachSBeamer) December 7, 2020

The newly-announced USC coach worked with Smart for two years at Georgia as the tight end coach and special teams coordinator. Smart praised Beamer as a hard-working coach.

“Shane’s a good friend of mine and we’ve been friends for a long time. Certainly appreciate what he did for the University of Georgia while he was here, he worked really hard, he helped shape and build our program,” Smart said at his Monday press conference. “Then went to Oklahoma and did the same I’m sure with Lincoln (Riley). He’s done a good job where he’s been. “I’m not taking a lot of credit for that. He’s earned that opportunity on his own merit.”

Smart’s advice to his former assistant is to establish a team culture early on.

“You’ve got to surround yourself with people you trust and that want to be there and have the same goals and aspirations in mind that you do,” Smart said. “That may sound simple, but you can get overwhelmed because of the amount of information pouring in and the amount of people that want jobs and want an opportunity to be in the SEC. “You’ve got to sort through all that and you’ve got to get the right fit. Assembling the staff is the first step and also making sure the players on your current roster are developing as well.”

Shane Beamer will look to follow in his father’s footsteps as a he embarks on his first head-coaching journey.

He can take some solace knowing that he has both Kirby Smart and coaching legend Frank Beamer in his corner.