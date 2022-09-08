Kirby Smart Reacts To College Football Playoff Expansion Decision

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - JANUARY 10: Head coach Kirby Smart of the Georgia Bulldogs holds up the National Championship trophy after the Georgia Bulldogs defeated the Alabama Crimson Tide 33-18 in the 2022 CFP National Championship Game at Lucas Oil Stadium on January 10, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

The College Football Playoff is set to move to a 12-team format in the near future. As the winning head coach of the national title last year, Georgia head coach Kirby Smart probably has some thoughts on it.

Speaking to the media this week, Smart was reluctant to express support for the change. He said that he isn't sure how the change will affect Georgia and thinks it has positives and negatives.

“I don’t know how it’ll affect Georgia personally,” Smart said, via On3 Sports. “I’m hesitant to say I supported it. Wouldn’t say that I’ve been clearly in one camp over the other. I think that there’s some good and bad to both, and I don’t think we know the repercussions of going to 12 over four.

“There’s been some good things about four and there’ll probably be some good things about 12. It’s just everybody loves change and it’s on a continuum.”

Smart pointed out that there are bound to be complaints about there being 12 teams too. He believes that ultimately it will come down to year-to-year performance.

“There’ll be somebody complaining about something about 12,” he said. “I don’t really get into whether or not it’s going to be beneficial for us or not because I think it’s year to year on what kind of team you have and how other teams do in the country.”

In both instances where Kirby Smart has taken Georgia to the College Football Playoff, they've been in years where his team was one of two SEC teams that got in at the same time.

During his first six seasons at Georgia, Smart had only two seasons with more than one regular season loss. His team would likely qualify for the College Football Playoff in at least four of the last five seasons under the new system.

Will the new system be a benefit to Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs?