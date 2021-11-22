Kirby Smart Reacts To Dan Mullen Getting Fired By Florida

The college football world is very different since the advent of the transfer portal, the strains of recruiting, and added revenue. Georgia head coach Kirby Smart understands those changes and how they affect job security.

When asked about Florida’s decision to move on from Dan Mullen, Smart had this to say.

“The stakes have gotten higher, the pay has gotten higher and with that comes expectation… I know it’s a tough atmosphere, but most people would say they pay you so much, it doesn’t matter,” Smart said.

Kirby Smart on Florida firing Dan Mullen: “I hate it for Dan because I think Dan’s a good person. It’s a tough situation. But it’s the profession we chose to be in, but I think Dan will be fine.” — Lance McCurley (@lancemccurley) November 22, 2021

“But at the end of the day, I hate it for Dan,” the Bulldogs coach continued.

“Because I think Dan’s a good person and it’s a tough situation. But it’s the profession we chose to be in, and I know Dan will be fine. He’ll be perfectly fine.”

The Gators fired Dan Mullen after going plunging to 2-6 in SEC play. Mullen thanked the Florida Faithful in a statement released on Twitter.

“The program has a bright future ahead with the young talent on the team and the new football facility that will be finished next spring,” Mullen said.

Mullen rode the hype train from Mississippi State to Gainesville in 2018. He served as an offensive coordinator under Urban Meyer during the school’s golden years in the mid-to-late 2000’s.

The Gators went 22-5 over Mullen’s first two seasons but quickly circled the drain after the 2020 season.

It remains to be seen where Florida goes from here, but the Gators will be hard-pressed to find another coach of Mullen’s caliber.