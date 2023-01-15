Kirby Smart Reacts To Georgia Football's Heartbreaking Deaths

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - DECEMBER 31: Head coach Kirby Smart of the Georgia Bulldogs reacts after defeating the Ohio State Buckeyes in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 31, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

A Georgia football player and staff member tragically passed away early Sunday morning.

The program announced that offensive lineman Devin Willock and recruiting staffer Chandler LeCroy were killed in a car crash in Athens, which is where Georgia's campus is.

Per the police report, the crash happened shortly before 3 a.m. local time.

Shortly after the school confirmed the news, head coach Kirby Smart released a statement.

"We are all heartbroken and devastated with the loss of Devin Willock and Chandler LeCroy. Devin was an outstanding young man in every way and was always smiling. He was a great teammate and a joy to coach. Chandler was a valuable member of our football staff and brought an incredible attitude and energy every single day. We grieve with their families for this tragic loss and will support them in every way possible," Smart said.

Our thoughts are with the Georgia football program during this time.