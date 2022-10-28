Kirby Smart Reacts To Passing Of Legendary Georgia Coach Vince Dooley

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - SEPTEMBER 04: Head coach Kirby Smart of the Georgia Bulldogs leads his team onto the field before their game against the Clemson Tigers in the Duke's Mayo Classic at Bank of America Stadium on September 04, 2021 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

The Georgia community lost a legend on Friday afternoon.

Former Georgia Bulldogs head coach Vince Dooley passed away at the age of 90.

The University of Georgia announced Dooley's death with an official statement as Dooley passed away peacefully with his wife and four children alongside him.

Current Bulldogs head football Kirby Smart coach saw the news and then released a statement of his own via Twitter.

"Our family is heartbroken by the death of Coach Dooley. He was one of a kind with an unmatched love for UGA! He and Barbara embraced my family from day one. He will be missed in our community, university, and in college athletics," Smart tweeted.

Dooley coached the Bulldogs from 1964-1988 and collected a 201-77-10 overall record. He also led the Bulldogs to six SEC titles and the 1980 National Championship.

He then served as the school's athletic director from 1979-2004 before he retired.

Our thoughts are with the Dooley family and the Georgia community.