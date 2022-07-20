Kirby Smart Reacts To Scott Cochran's Sobriety News

ATLANTA, GA - NOVEMBER 25: Head coach Kirby Smart of the Georgia Bulldogs walks off the field during the first half against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Bobby Dodd Stadium on November 25, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Daniel Shirey/Getty Images)

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart is grateful that Scott Cochran is sober.

Cochran was the program's special team coach before he had to step away from the program last year due to drinking problems. He was then re-hired by Smart in an off-the-field role.

Smart spoke about Cochran's road to sobriety and proud he is of him to the media on Wednesday.

“I’m so proud of what he’s done and how he’s fought back to bring himself back and be the husband and father that he’s always been,” Smart said via Saturday Down South. "He’s a tremendous husband and father. That’s first. He’s a mentor to the players on our team. He’s got tons of players that played at Alabama that still reach out to him and talk to him. He’s a special person that’s meant a lot to a lot of people. We’ve stood there by him and supported him, and we’ll continue to do that.”

Before Cochran was hired by Smart, he was on Nick Saban's staff as the team's strength and conditioning coach.

This is outstanding news on Cochran and hopefully, he'll be back on the field at some point.