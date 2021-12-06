Kirby Smart Reveals If He Considered A Quarterback Change

There were a lot of reasons Georgia lost to Alabama in the SEC championship on Saturday. The Bulldogs defense had no answers for Bama’s passing attack and quarterback Stetson Bennett IV had some costly turnovers.

After the game, Kirby Smart was asked if the coaching staff ever considered bringing in JT Daniels. But, UGA’s coach never thought about pulling his starting QB, he said.

HUGE interception 👀@AlabamaFTBL picks off Stetson Bennett in the red zone. pic.twitter.com/DFmALxxtGi — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) December 4, 2021

“No, we never discussed that on the headphones last light,” Smart said of a potential quarterback change. “Obviously we have to play a lot better in a lot of areas. To put any part of that blame or all that blame on Stetson [Bennett], there’s a lot more to it at that.”

“We got to play better at rounding, special teams, defense, really all facets of the game,” the coach concluded.

The ongoing debate as to who should be Georgia’s QB continues, heading into the College Football Playoff. JT Daniels started the season as the Bulldogs signal-caller, but an early-season injury forced Bennett into the lineup.

Why the next month could be the most critical of Kirby Smart's tenure so far, with decisions ahead, including at QB.https://t.co/Eq1JttIVOn — Seth Emerson (@SethWEmerson) December 5, 2021

And the Bulldogs never looked back.

Now fans are wondering if maybe Smart should. Bennett had his moments against the Alabama defense, throwing for over 300 yards and three touchdowns. However, two backbreaking interceptions really hurt Georgia’s chances of capturing an SEC crown.

In five games this season, Daniels completed over 70-percent of his passes for 722 yards and 10 TD’s to three picks. He also, finished the year extremely strong for the Bulldogs at the end of last season.

UGA Bulldogs Head Coach Kirby Smart said few guys called a players only meeting today and the team is in a good place. pic.twitter.com/nWNBrtjcdg — Zach Klein (@ZachKleinWSB) December 5, 2021

According to Kirby Smart, he has confidence in both options at QB.

“We have a decision to make every week at every position, but I have the utmost confidence in Stetson Bennett,” said UGA’s coach.

“I think he did some really nice things tonight. We go and reevaluate everything all the time… But I certainly have a lot of confidence in Stetson, and I have a lot of confidence in JT too.”