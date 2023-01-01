Kirby Smart Reveals Special Motivation Against Ohio State

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - SEPTEMBER 04: Head coach Kirby Smart of the Georgia Bulldogs leads his team onto the field before their game against the Clemson Tigers in the Duke's Mayo Classic at Bank of America Stadium on September 04, 2021 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

Georgia and Ohio State played an instant classic on Saturday night.

The game started in 2022 and finished in 2023 as Buckeyes kicker Noah Ruggles missed a 50-yard field goal just as the clock struck midnight. It gave the Bulldogs a 42-41 win as they'll play for a second straight title on Jan. 9 against the TCU Horned Frogs.

Heading into the game, all the hype was surrounding the Buckeyes receivers and the Bulldogs took that personally. They made a statement on Saturday night as Arian Smith led all receivers in receiving yards.

Part of that performance was due to wide receivers coach Bryan McClendon delivering a strong message before the game, according to head coach Kirby Smart.

“I thought B-Mac did a good job selling to our team. We had several coaches stand up and speak on Friday, and he talked about the personal respect level that he has for the attention their receivers are getting, and they certainly deserve that. They’re really good, really talented," Smart said, via Saturday Down South.

Smith finished the contest with three receptions for 129 yards while the Bulldogs also had 50 more receiving yards than the Buckeyes (398-348).

The Bulldogs will hope to have that same production from their receivers in eight days against the Horned Frogs.