Kirby Smart Reveals What His Masters Champions Dinner Would Be

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JANUARY 01: Kirby Smart, head coach of the Georgia Bulldogs looks on during the Allstate Sugar Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Superdome on January 01, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Kirby Smart might be the most popular man in Georgia after bringing the Bulldogs their first national title in decades.

The offseason has been kind to Smart, who just saw 15 of his players from the 2021 team drafted - an NFL record. He's enjoyed some down time, including an appearance at the Peach Bowl Challenge.

During his appearance, he was asked what his dinner of choice would be if he won The Masters, a major tournament in Georgia.

Here's what he said, via 247Sports:

Man, there’s nothing bad you could ever eat there, but if you had to pick … man, that’s tough … I’m probably going with surf and turf. Side of mashed potatoes to make sure I get my carbs right.

Smart also opened up on his decision to leave Alabama to become a head coach for the first time at his alma mater.

"I felt like it was the next step,” Smart said. “I had a great nine years there at the University of Alabama and then to get the opportunity to come home to my alma mater, it was a no-brainer. It’s a top-10 job in the country, top five job in the country. So when I got to go back I knew the race in the SEC is brutal. I mean, it’s brutal. Recruiting in the SEC, coaching in the SEC. But you get to coach guys like this."

Can he win another national title at Georgia?