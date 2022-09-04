Kirby Smart Sends Clear Message About Oregon Football Players: Fans React

ATHENS, GA - SEPTEMBER 15: Head Coach Kirby Smart of the Georgia Bulldogs decides on a play call against the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders on September 15, 2018 at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Georgia. (Photo by Scott Cunningham/Getty Images)

Kirby Smart wants Dan Lanning to know his Georgia football players are better than Oregon's.

The Dawgs blew out the Ducks 49-3 on Saturday afternoon. To add insult to injury, Smart took a shot at Oregon's football players after the game.

"He's gonna do a really good job at Oregon. He's relentless. They'll bounce back from this and he knows we have better players. He'll never say that but he knows we've got better players," he said.

Harsh, but true. Georgia simply has better player than Oregon. That doesn't mean the Ducks can't have success in the Pac-12, but they can't compete with the big dogs just yet.

"As a Ducks fan, I actually like that he said that. Oregon has some talented players, but we looked like a scout team compared to those guys," one fan wrote.

"Everyone gets their feelings hurt these days. He was just being real and expressing that he thinks Dan will have success when he builds his team. He will, Dan is a beast," a Georgia fan said.

"After that showing, everyone with eyeballs know that Georgia has better players," a fan wrote.

Georgia is hoping those better football players can help win another national championship.

Oregon, meanwhile, has a ton of work to do under first-year head coach Dan Lanning.