Kirby Smart Shares Early Preview Of SEC Championship Game

Despite it being a week away, Georgia head coach Kirby Smart has already started to preview his team’s matchup against Alabama.

This contest is shaping up to be for all the marbles as the winner will no doubt be going to the College Football Playoff.

That said, it does have the potential be chaotic if Alabama wins. Both programs would have one loss if that happened and the committee could have a tough time not putting both into the playoff.

After Georgia’s dominant 45-0 win over Georgia Tech, Smart touched on the matchup next week and how everyone has had it circled.

“But we know it’s a big one coming up,” Smart said. “Everyone’s kind of hard it circled and seen it out there. We’ve really tried to work hard on getting better. That’s been the emphasis, is what can we improve on. The last two weeks we’ve been trying to be ascending. We’ve tried to get some guys back healthy. And that’s going to be the focus this week, is nobody trying to do more than they should.”

Smart then spoke about why the SEC Championship is one of the greatest spectacles in sports.

The SEC Championship is one of the greatest environments in all of college sports,” Smart said. “Like all of college sports, compare with the Final Four, compares with the College World Series. It’s one of the greatest events. You go back to one of the Bama-Georgia games, you got one of the most viewed games in the whole season, even over the national championship.”

Kickoff is set for 4 p.m. ET on Dec. 4.