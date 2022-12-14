Kirby Smart Was Asked About Georgia's Strategy With Transfers

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - SEPTEMBER 04: Head coach Kirby Smart of the Georgia Bulldogs leads his team onto the field before their game against the Clemson Tigers in the Duke's Mayo Classic at Bank of America Stadium on September 04, 2021 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

Georgia had an interesting strategy heading into the 2022 season.

The program decided not to add anyone from the transfer portal before the season got underway. It's something that's unheard of, especially since every program seems to be adding at least one player from the portal every year.

Instead, head coach Kirby Smart went on the road and brought back one of the top recruiting classes in the nation. When he was asked about the lack of transfers from other programs, he said that's just how it happened.

"It wasn't a philosophy. It was more that's the way it played out," Smart said.

It's played out in a good way since Georgia is just two wins away from winning back-to-back national titles.

Maybe it'll play out that way again if the Bulldogs are able to put together a perfect 15-0 season.

Their first step toward making that a reality will come on Dec. 31 against the Ohio State Buckeyes in the Peach Bowl. Kickoff will be at 8 p.m. ET.