The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Kirby Smart’s Wife Reacts To National Championship Win

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart and his wife Mary Beth.ATHENS, GA OCTOBER 16: Georgia head coach Kirby Smart shares a moment with his wife Mary Beth following the conclusion of the college football game between the Kentucky Wildcats and the Georgia Bulldogs on October 16th, 2021 at Sanford Stadium in Athens, GA. (Photo by Rich von Biberstein/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

All of Bulldogs Nation was thrilled when Kirby Smart’s Georgia squad claimed a historic National Championship win on Monday night — including the head coach’s wife, Mary Beth Smart.

After the 33-18 win over the Alabama Crimson Tide that snapped a 41-year national title drought, the mother of Smart’s three children spoke with Cody Chaffins of Fox Sports 5 on the field.

“I mean I’m so happy, I can’t even put (it) into words,” she said. “I’m so happy for this players, these coaches and their families … this university. I love Georgia so much. This hasn’t happened in my lifetime. It’s unbelievable. So excited.”

Mary Beth Smart, a lifelong Bulldogs fan, went on to become a key player for the Georgia women’s basketball program after being named Miss Georgia Basketball in 1999. She met Kirby Smart, a Georgia defensive back from 1995-98, in 2005 and they were married the following year.

It’s fair to say that this Athens power couple bleeds Georgia red.

About Matt Audilet

Matt is a writer at The Spun.