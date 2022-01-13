Kirby Smart’s Wife Reacts To National Championship Win

All of Bulldogs Nation was thrilled when Kirby Smart’s Georgia squad claimed a historic National Championship win on Monday night — including the head coach’s wife, Mary Beth Smart.

After the 33-18 win over the Alabama Crimson Tide that snapped a 41-year national title drought, the mother of Smart’s three children spoke with Cody Chaffins of Fox Sports 5 on the field.

“I mean I’m so happy, I can’t even put (it) into words,” she said. “I’m so happy for this players, these coaches and their families … this university. I love Georgia so much. This hasn’t happened in my lifetime. It’s unbelievable. So excited.”

Very cool to catch up with Mary Beth Smart after the #UGA win. She knows these players so well & of course has watched her husband work a long time for this. Not to mention she bleeds red & black herself. @KirbySmartUGA pic.twitter.com/NjYO4EXdDv — Cody Chaffins (@Cody_Fox5) January 12, 2022

Mary Beth Smart, a lifelong Bulldogs fan, went on to become a key player for the Georgia women’s basketball program after being named Miss Georgia Basketball in 1999. She met Kirby Smart, a Georgia defensive back from 1995-98, in 2005 and they were married the following year.

It’s fair to say that this Athens power couple bleeds Georgia red.