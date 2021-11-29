Kirk Cousins Explains What Happened With Embarrassing Play

Minnesota Vikings starting quarterback Kirk Cousins made a pretty embarrassing mistake against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday.

Late in the fourth quarter, Cousins lined up under the wrong offensive lineman, causing his team to call a timeout.

The Vikings lost to the 49ers, 34-26, on Sunday.

Cousins addressed what happened following Sunday afternoon’s loss.

“I was just moving, trying to get everybody settled up and then just got under the wrong guy,” Cousins told reporters on Sunday night.

Hey, it happens. A lot was going on prior to the snafu on Sunday.

The Vikings still came away with a loss, though. Minnesota dropped to 5-6 on the season with the loss, while San Francisco improved to 6-5.