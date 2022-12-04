Kirk Cousins Has Brutally Honest Admission On Taking Hits

SEATTLE, WA - DECEMBER 10: Kirk Cousins #8 of the Minnesota Vikings throws the ball in the first quarter against the Seattle Seahawks at CenturyLink Field on December 10, 2018 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images)

Playing quarterback in the NFL, you're guaranteed to take some shots. And after Sunday's game where Kirk Cousins took a number of tough hits, the Vikings QB put into perspective what it's like to go through an NFL season.

Per ESPN's Kevin Seifert:

"I thought Cousins took some brutal hits today. But he said: 'You check yourself after each one and I was good. I was clean.'" Adding, "He likens each game to a car accident, and described the week between them: 'You get put back together and then you get ready for the next car accident.'"

Regardless, Minnesota was able to pull out a tough win over the Mike White-led New York Jets.

Cousins stood in there and delivered when he had to, completing 21-of-35 throws for 173 yards and a touchdown. It wasn't always pretty and the veteran admitted he missed some throws; namely on an overthrow to a wide-open T.J. Hockenson.

He'll look to get his body right for another "car accident" in the Motor City next Sunday against the Lions.