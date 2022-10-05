Kirk Cousins Has Made History This Year: NFL World Reacts

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JANUARY 05: Kirk Cousins #8 of the Minnesota Vikings reacts after defeating the New Orleans Saints 26-20 in the NFC Wild Card Playoff game at Mercedes Benz Superdome on January 05, 2020 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Kirk Cousins and the Minnesota Vikings are off to a solid start to the 2022 season and sit right in the thick of the NFC playoff race.

While Cousins hasn't been playing his best football, the Vikings defense is much improved from last season. As such, for the first time in his career, Cousins sits at 3-1 on the season.

It's the best start of his career and fans can't get enough.

Pat McAfee shared an incredible video as a reaction to the news.

Check it out.

"Kirk has also had higher numbers in those other years. This is fantastic news. Congratulations Kirk. Something has changed in Minnesota. Usually Kirk throws for a 30± loss. Numbers great but less than 3-1 record. Nothing but good to come," another fan said.

"It’s the most Kirk Cousins thing ever that he has probably had his worst statistical 4 game start, but it has netted his best record to start a season," another fan noted.

The Vikings face off against the Chicago Bears this weekend. A 4-1 start to the year is very possible.