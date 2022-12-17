Kirk Cousins Revealed What Was Said After Halftime Before Historic Comeback

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JANUARY 05: Kirk Cousins #8 of the Minnesota Vikings reacts to a play during the first half against the New Orleans Saints in the NFC Wild Card Playoff game at Mercedes Benz Superdome on January 05, 2020 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

Kirk Cousins and the Minnesota Vikings went into the halftime break on Saturday with a 33-0 deficit against the Indianapolis Colts.

In the second half, the Vikings mounted the largest comeback in NFL history, storming back to claim a 39-36 win .

What could've been said in that halftime locker room to spark this insane comeback?

During his postgame interview, Cousins revealed what his veteran teammate Patrick Peterson told the team at the break.

“Patrick Peterson said all we need is five touchdowns. I thought he was being sarcastic," Cousins said.

The Vikings held the Colts to just three points in the second half and scored 22 points in the fourth quarter alone. Dalvin Cook busted out a 64-yard touchdown on a screen pass and T.J. Hockenson reeled in the two-point conversion to force overtime.

Cousins finished the game with 460 yards, four touchdowns and two interceptions on 34/54 passing.

With this win, the 11-3 Vikings clinched the NFC North title.