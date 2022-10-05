Kirk Cousins Reveals He Had A Rough Flight To London

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - OCTOBER 21: Kirk Cousins #8 of the Minnesota Vikings looks on from the sideline during the second quarter against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on October 21, 2018 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Steven Ryan/Getty Images)

Kirk Cousins and his Minnesota teammates had a rough trip over to London for Sunday's overseas matchup against the New Orleans Saints.

The Vikings quarterback said he was unable to sleep due to the snoring of second-year offensive tackle Christian Darrisaw.

"He was sawing logs. It was hard for me to sleep. We landed in London, and Za'Darius Smith goes, 'CD, I thought that was the plane,'" Cousins said, per team insider Alec Lewis of The Athletic.

Star running back Dalvin Cook also weighed in on this infamous snoring incident.

"He was good on the way back. I thought it was a prank (on the way there) to be honest," Cook added. "Everybody was like, 'That was CD!' I'm like, no way possible." He changed the way he laid down. That made everything better for us as a whole."

Fortunately for the Vikings, the team can look back on this incident and laugh. Minnesota claimed a hard-fought victory over the Saints with a 28-25 final score. Cousins threw for 273 yards, one touchdown and one interception in the Week 4 win.

The Vikings are now 3-1 on the season heading into Sunday's matchup against the Chicago Bears.