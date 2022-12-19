Kirk Cousins Reveals Who Texted Him Following Saturday's Win

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - DECEMBER 17: Kirk Cousins #8 of the Minnesota Vikings celebrates on the field after defeating the Indianapolis Colts at U.S. Bank Stadium on December 17, 2022 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Adam Bettcher/Getty Images) Adam Bettcher/Getty Images

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins was on the receiving end of a special text message after helping his team set the new mark for the biggest comeback in NFL history against Indianapolis on Saturday.

In Peter King's latest column for Football Morning In America, Cousins revealed to the longtime NFL writer that former Colts head coach Frank Reich sent him a powerful message after breaking the record he was a part of back in 1993.

The text read:

Kirk for 30 years, that moment has given me an opportunity to share many things about football and life, tell people about my faith, and now the torch has been passed to you.

Fans reacted to Reich's text on Monday.

"I'd expect no less from Frank," a user replied. "A really great guy."

"He is a wonderful man," a Colts fan said. "That's what made it so tough to see him lose that locker room. It will be nice to see him do well with another team next year. He deserves it."

"The second text said 'and I couldn’t be happier it was against the Colts,'” another joked.

All class.