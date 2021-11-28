The Spun

Kirk Cousins Sends Clear Message About Being Aggressive

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins celebrates the win over New Orleans.NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JANUARY 05: Kirk Cousins #8 of the Minnesota Vikings reacts to a play during the first half against the New Orleans Saints in the NFC Wild Card Playoff game at Mercedes Benz Superdome on January 05, 2020 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

The Vikings coaching staff wants Kirk Cousins to be more aggressive, but Minnesota’s quarterback doesn’t necessarily agree.

Cousins pushed back a bit on coach Mike Zimmer’s comments, saying he felt he was perhaps “too aggressive” against the Packers on Sunday.

“I don’t really need to be more aggressive,” Cousins told the Minneapolis Star-Tribune earlier this week.

“I look back on my seven years playing, there’s been a lot of balls going through the air. You talk about air yards, you talk about net yards per pass attempt, per completion, I think all those numbers would suggest I’m being aggressive.

Cousins continued, “I’m pushing the ball downfield. I think the receivers and tight ends and running backs I’ve played with would suggest they’ve gotten a lot of opportunities and put up a lot of yards.”

“I think I just trust my coaches. When they want to call aggressive plays and tell me to take the ball down the field, I will. When they don’t, I won’t. It’s really as simple as that.”

Regardless of who’s right, the Vikings sit at 5-5 on the season. Right in line with Kirk Cousin’s career win/loss record of 56-56-2.

