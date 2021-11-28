Kirk Cousins Sends Clear Message About Being Aggressive

The Vikings coaching staff wants Kirk Cousins to be more aggressive, but Minnesota’s quarterback doesn’t necessarily agree.

Cousins pushed back a bit on coach Mike Zimmer’s comments, saying he felt he was perhaps “too aggressive” against the Packers on Sunday.

You could write a psychology paper based on the quotes Kirk Cousins gave @markcraignfl in this story. "I think I just trust my coaches. When they want to call aggressive plays and tell me to take the ball down the field, I will. When they don't, I won’t.” https://t.co/ltvPqezXx0 — Kevin Seifert (@SeifertESPN) November 28, 2021

“I don’t really need to be more aggressive,” Cousins told the Minneapolis Star-Tribune earlier this week.

“I look back on my seven years playing, there’s been a lot of balls going through the air. You talk about air yards, you talk about net yards per pass attempt, per completion, I think all those numbers would suggest I’m being aggressive.

Cousins continued, “I’m pushing the ball downfield. I think the receivers and tight ends and running backs I’ve played with would suggest they’ve gotten a lot of opportunities and put up a lot of yards.”

Mike Zimmer on Kirk Cousins saying he may have been too aggressive yesterday: "I want him to keep doing it like he's doing it. If you throw an interception, you throw an interception. That's life. If we keep going for the jugular, that opens up a lot of other things." — Will Ragatz (@WillRagatz) November 22, 2021

“I think I just trust my coaches. When they want to call aggressive plays and tell me to take the ball down the field, I will. When they don’t, I won’t. It’s really as simple as that.”

Regardless of who’s right, the Vikings sit at 5-5 on the season. Right in line with Kirk Cousin’s career win/loss record of 56-56-2.