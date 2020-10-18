Kirk Cousins Shares Honest Admission About His Job Security

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins knows he isn’t playing well.

Cousins had a brutal performance in this afternoon’s loss to the previously-winless Atlanta Falcons. The Vikings quarterback threw for 343 yards, three touchdowns and three interceptions in a 40-23 loss to the Falcons.

The Minnesota quarterback has struggled with ball security all season.

Cousins, 32, now has 10 interceptions on the season. He’s on pace to throw for more than 26 interceptions this season. That is just far too many turnovers for a veteran quarterback like Cousins (or any quarterback not named Jameis Winston, really).

The former Michigan State quarterback knows this, too.

Cousins admitted that he will be benched if he doesn’t cut down on the interceptions moving forward.

“You just have to play well in this business and the reality is if the pace that I’m on – in terms of the interceptions – if that continues, I won’t finish the season,” he told reporters following the loss today.

Vikings fans are surely frustrated by Cousins’ performance today, but at least he’s being honest about it. He very much knows that he needs to improve moving forward.

Minnesota is now 1-5 on the season and will look to get its second win of the year in two weeks at Green Bay.