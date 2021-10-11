What exactly happened on the sideline between Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins and head coach Mike Zimmer on Sunday?

The Vikings beat the Lions in dramatic fashion on Sunday afternoon. Minnesota rallied late to overcome Detroit, 19-17, to improve to 2-3 on the season.

Immediately following the win, Cousins celebrated with his head coach on the sideline. It was aggressive, to say the least.

What’s happening here?

That was odd, to say the least.

Cousins and Zimmer had an eventful offseason. The Vikings quarterback chose to not get vaccinated, while his head coach spoke clearly – and bluntly – about the difficulties of coaching players who went Cousins’ way.

Perhaps they were just celebrating in bizarre fashion, but it was odd.

Cousins went in a little too hard. Zimmer, a true alpha, doesn’t let him get away with it unscathed.

Not everyone thinks it was weird, though. Some Vikings fans enjoyed the emotions on the sideline following the big win.

A win is a win, of course.

Minnesota improved to 2-3 on the season with Sunday’s win over Detroit. The Vikings will return to the field on Sunday against the Carolina Panthers.

Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. E.T.