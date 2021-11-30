Kirk Ferentz Names Starting Quarterback For Big Ten Championship

Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz has named his starting quarterback for the Big Ten Championship Game and it shouldn’t be a surprise to anyone.

Spencer Petras (who has started the previous two seasons) will get the start for the Hawkeyes as they look to upset the Wolverines.

Spencer Petras will start at QB, Kirk Ferentz said. Terry Roberts has been “pretty functional” in practice and could be available on Saturday. — John Steppe (@JSteppe1) November 30, 2021

This was a bit of a debate for a little as Petras got hurt against Northwestern on Nov. 6. Backup Alex Padilla came in and was able to do just enough to get Iowa the win, 17-12.

Padilla finished with 172 yards through the air on 18-for-28 passing. He then started against Minnesota on Nov. 13 and threw for 206 yards and two touchdowns.

After that, he struggled against both Illinois and Nebraska and finished with 159 combined passing yards with no touchdowns and one interception.

Petras came into the game against the Cornhuskers after Padilla got benched and threw for 102 yards with no turnovers. That was enough for Ferentz to anoint him as the starter once again.

Overall, Petras has 1,532 yards with nine touchdowns and six interceptions this season.

If Iowa wants to get the upset here, it will have to be through its defense as that’s been the bread and butter all season long.

Kickoff will be this Saturday at 8 p.m. ET on FOX.