Kirk Ferentz Reveals If He's Out For Revenge Against Michigan

IOWA CITY, IOWA- SEPTEMBER 2: Head coach Kirk Ferentz of the Iowa Hawkeyes walks the sidelines during the first half against the Wyoming Cowboys on September 2, 2017 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)

The Michigan Wolverines put it on Kirk Ferentz and the Iowa Hawkeyes in last year's Big Ten Championship game.

It was a 39-point beatdown in Lucas Oil Stadium for Jim Harbaugh and Co. on the way to the school's first ever College Football Playoff.

When asked if he had revenge on his mind heading into Saturday's matchup, Ferentz said for him it will be just another game. Saying via 247Sports:

It depends on the individual. Those words aren’t coming out of my mouth. I’m not looking at it that way. But it is a reminder, what I was talking about earlier. If you aren’t on top of things and you give up a couple of big plays, all of a sudden the hill gets pretty steep. When you’re trying to ascend a hill like that against a team that’s that talented, it’s tough. It’s tough, and then they’ve got you where they want you.

Michigan has won the last two bouts against the Hawkeyes. But Jim Harbaugh knows good and well that Kinnick Stadium is where top-5 teams go to die.

Should be a fun one in Iowa City.