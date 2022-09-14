Kirk Ferentz's Quarterback Comment Went Viral Today

IOWA CITY, IOWA- SEPTEMBER 3: Head coach Kirk Ferentz of the Iowa Hawkeyes waits with his team during a play review in the second quarter against the Miami (OH) RedHawks on September 3, 2016 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)

The Iowa Hawkeyes are off to a rough start in their 2022 season — particularly on the offensive side of the ball.

After sneaking by South Dakota State with a narrow 7-3 victory in Week 1, the Big Ten program fell to Iowa State 10-7 this past Saturday.

Quarterback play has been a huge aspect of the Hawkeyes' struggles. Through the first two games of the season, senior starter Spencer Petras has just 201 passing yards, zero touchdowns and two interceptions with a 45.1 completion percentage. He also has -24 rushing yards.

Redshirt junior Alex Padilla is the next and only other option on the Iowa QB depth chart.

Petras is still listed as the team's starting quarterback heading into this weekend's matchup against Nevada, Head coach Kirk Ferentz recently suggested that decision may not be unanimous among the Iowa coaching staff.

"That's not something I'd share..." he said when asked about any dissenting opinions.

Padilla saw action in eight games this past season. As a redshirt sophomore, he logged 636 passing yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions with a 49.1 completion percentage. He also notched one rushing TD.

If Petras' struggles continue into Saturday's matchup against Nevada, Ferentz and the Hawkeyes coaching staff may need to reconsider the current QB depth chart.