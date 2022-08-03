Kirk Gibson Reveals His 2nd Favorite Vin Scully Call

LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 25: Former Los Angeles Dodgers broadcaster Vin Scully speaks to fans before game two of the 2017 World Series between the Houston Astros and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium on October 25, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

In the wake of Vin Scully's passing, many of the thousands of people and players who heard his voice are reminiscing about some of his greatest calls.

For two-time World Series champion Kirk Gibson, he didn't need to remind everyone what his favorite Scully call was. Everyone knows that it's Gibson's walk-off home run in the 1988 World Series.

But Gibson was much more eager to share his second-favorite Vin Scully quote. It was, "In case you’re wondering… Will Clarke is due up... 7th... this inning.”

Gibson then offered his condolences for Scully on his passing:

Kirk Gibson joined the Los Angeles Dodgers and got to hear Vin Scully's voice on a regular basis in 1988 following a stellar run with the Detroit Tigers that included a World Series title in 1984.

He promptly put together one of his best seasons, batting .290 while recording 157 hits, 106 runs and 25 home runs. Gibson won the NL MVP award and helped lead the Dodgers to the World Series for the first time in seven years.

The rest is history.

Gibson and the Dodgers would beat the Mets in seven before trouncing the Oakland Athletics to win their sixth World Series title. It would also be the last World Series win for the Dodgers until 2020.