Kirk Herbstreit Has 1 Reasonable Suggestion For College Football

The lack of one true leadership voice in college football has become extremely evident leading up to the 2020 season.

Everyone is pretty much on their own when it comes to making decisions on the season. The ACC, Big 12, Big Ten, Pac-12 and SEC made their own calls on the season. That’s why we have the ACC, Big 12 and SEC playing and the Big Ten and the Pac-12 not playing.

ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit understands why everyone is frustrated.

“I think this is unprecedented,” Herbstreit said on the CFB Podcast with Herbie, Pollack & Negandhi . “I don’t think anybody’s seen anything like this, at least in our lifetimes. When you go through unchartered waters, it’s not like you have a playbook for that. So I think it’s very easy to sit on the sidelines and criticize leaders that have to make decisions. In this case, in college football, if anybody questioned where the leadership is in college football, is it the NCAA, is it Bill Hancock, is it each of the Power 5 conferences, I think we learned that everybody lives in a silo.”

It’s unclear if college football has any aspirations to change that moving forward, but Herbstreit thinks it should.

“I’m hoping that the powers that be, that this is not probably the best way to go in the future,” Herbstreit added, per Saturday Down South. “We need a voice, we need a person that we turn to who gathers information and then says ‘OK, here’s what I think we need to do collectively for the sport.’ I don’t even know if that’s possible. But it sounds good to me because this has been very frustrating to see the Big Ten do what they’re doing, Larry (Scott), out west doing what he’s doing, Greg (Sankey) holding steady in the SEC. Everybody’s their own boss and I think it leaves the average college football fan kind of confused and frustrated with the whole process.”

It might be a while before that happens, though.

Meanwhile, the college football season is underway – at least in some parts of the country.