Kirk Herbstreit Admits He Was Very Wrong With Preseason Pick

ATLANTA, GA - DECEMBER 07: Lee Corso and Kirk Herbstreit at ESPN College Game Day during a game between Georgia Bulldogs and LSU Tigers at Mercedes Benz Stadium on December 7, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Steve Limentani/ISI Photos/Getty Images)

You can't get 'em all right. And on Twitter Monday, ESPN's Kirk Herbstreit admitted that things didn't go as expected for Scott Frost and the Nebraska Cornhuskers.

"Still like Nebraska in the west?" one user asked.

"I was wrong," Herbstreit responded. "Sorry."

The "College GameDay" analyst infamously went on air and said "I think [the Huskers] get to Indy this year."

Nebraska's season started on arguably the worst note possible, giving up an 11-point lead after a questionable onside kickoff attempt in Dublin. Only to lose to Clay Helton's Georgia Southern team, an FCS school, just two weeks later.

Now Frost has lost his job following a 16-31 mark at his alma mater. Hopefully both he and the program are able to bounce back from this.