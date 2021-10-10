The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Kirk Herbstreit Admits It’s Getting Ugly For 1 Major Program

A general photo of Kirk Herbstreit.SAN JOSE, CA - JANUARY 05: Kirk Herbstreit of ESPN attends the Party At The Playoff at The GlassHouse on January 5, 2019 in San Jose, California. (Photo by Steve Jennings/Getty Images for ESPN)

Things aren’t looking very good for Ed Orgeron and the LSU Tigers this season.

LSU, which won the national championship in 2019, had a disappointing 2020 season. The Tigers failed to follow up their national title season with another contending season in ’20. Unfortunately for the Baton Rouge program, the same is true in 2021.

The Tigers fell to 3-3 on the season on Saturday with a blowout loss to Kentucky. Things are not looking good for Coach O and his Tigers program.

ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit admitted on Saturday that it’s getting ugly for the LSU program.

“This is a … if they lose this game, they’re at 3-3 and … they’re playing hard, but 3-3 with what they have left,” Herbstreit said before LSU’s game on Saturday. “All the noise around the program. Coach O had to yell at a fan who called into the show … kind of messy right now. They need to win today.”

If it was messy before Saturday’s game, it’s certainly messy now.

There are now growing calls for Coach O to be fired.

Things don’t get any easier for LSU moving forward, either.

LSU is set to play Florida, Ole Miss and Alabama in its next three games. Good luck, Tigers.

About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the managing editor at The Spun.