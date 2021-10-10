Kirk Herbstreit Admits It’s Getting Ugly For 1 Major Program

Things aren’t looking very good for Ed Orgeron and the LSU Tigers this season.

LSU, which won the national championship in 2019, had a disappointing 2020 season. The Tigers failed to follow up their national title season with another contending season in ’20. Unfortunately for the Baton Rouge program, the same is true in 2021.

The Tigers fell to 3-3 on the season on Saturday with a blowout loss to Kentucky. Things are not looking good for Coach O and his Tigers program.

ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit admitted on Saturday that it’s getting ugly for the LSU program.

“This is a … if they lose this game, they’re at 3-3 and … they’re playing hard, but 3-3 with what they have left,” Herbstreit said before LSU’s game on Saturday. “All the noise around the program. Coach O had to yell at a fan who called into the show … kind of messy right now. They need to win today.”

If it was messy before Saturday’s game, it’s certainly messy now.

There are now growing calls for Coach O to be fired.

So who is LSU going to hire when they fire Coach O in a few weeks? My top two targets are James Franklin and Lane Kiffin. — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) October 10, 2021

Yeah, Coach O is done. — Barrett Sallee (@BarrettSallee) October 10, 2021

If you told me in January of 2020, that Coach O may be done with LSU before mid-October of 2021… I'd have you committed. — Andrew Hammond (@ahammFreePress) October 10, 2021

Things don’t get any easier for LSU moving forward, either.

LSU is set to play Florida, Ole Miss and Alabama in its next three games. Good luck, Tigers.