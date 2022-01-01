Kirk Herbstreit Attempts To Clarify His Comments From Earlier Today

ESPN “College GameDay” analyst Kirk Herbstreit got some blowback for comments he made about today’s generation of college football players opting out of bowl games.

Herbstreit openly wondered why non-playoff bowl games were considered “meaningless” to players with NFL futures. And said that a College Football Playoff expansion wouldn’t necessarily help fix that.

“Isn’t that what we do as football players, we compete?” Herbstreit asked. “I don’t know if changing it, expanding it is going to change anything, I really don’t,” he said. “I think this era of player just doesn’t love football.”

Kirk Herbstreit talks about players opting out of bowl games. “Player doesn’t love football.” @UnnecRoughness

Later on Saturday, the analyst attempted to clear the air on what he said.

“Just wanted to clarify some of my comments from earlier today,” Herbstreit tweeted. “Of course some players love the game the same today as ever. But some don’t.”

The former Ohio State quarterback added, “I’ll always love the players of this game and sorry if people thought I generalized or lumped them all into one category.”

Just wanted to clarify some of my comments from earlier today. Of course some players love the game the same today as ever. But some don't. I'll always love the players of this game and sorry if people thought I generalized or lumped them all into one category.

Herbstreit isn’t the only college football personality to openly question bowl game opt-outs. Recently, Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach touched on the subject.

Saying, “I think opting out is ridiculous. A guy ‘preparing’ for the NFL, he’s not doing anything. The training center’s not open. The NFL’s busy playing…”

“The best training he can be doing is preparing for a game and playing in a game,” Leach continued. “And someone will get invited to the Pro Bowl, they’re going to play in the Pro Bowl. You know? What about getting injured in that game? …it doesn’t make any sense to me.”