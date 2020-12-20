Kirk Herbstreit Had Brutally Honest Admission On Dabo Swinney

The College Football Playoff has given us multiple Ohio State vs. Clemson matchups. It looks like we’re going to get another one following the conference championship game wins by the Buckeyes and the Tigers.

Not everyone is on board with Ohio State making the playoff at 6-0, though. Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney isn’t sure a six-win team should make it.

“I wouldn’t have an issue with it because, again, it’s not my position to have an issue with it. My position is to coach my team, regardless of whoever. I just think there has to be some type of standard. If I was on the committee, it would be hard for me to leave out a 10-1 Texas A&M or an 11-game Florida team over a team that’s played six games. That would be hard for me if I was on a committee, but I’m not on the committee. So it doesn’t really matter,” Swinney told Rich Eisen.

“It doesn’t mean they’re not a great team and couldn’t win the whole thing. I just think that there has to be — I just think, from a big-picture standpoint, I would lean toward rewarding the teams that have been all in because it’s been an incredible challenge.”

ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit addressed Swinney’s comments during the ACC Championship Game on Saturday. He was brutally honest.

“I think if Clemson was in that same spot as them, Dabo would be talking about only being about to control that they can control,” Herbstreit said.

Love @KirkHerbstreit in regards to Dabo’s comments on osu playing 6 games “I think if Clemson was in that same spot as them, Dabo would be talking about only being about to control that they can control.” — Paul Yanow (@pyanow45) December 20, 2020

Well said, Kirk.