Kirk Herbstreit Calls Out Major Fan Base: Football World Reacts

PASADENA, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 17: Carl Jones Jr. #35 of the UCLA Bruins celebrates with teammate Gabriel Murphy #11 after sacking Jamie Sheriff #11 of the South Alabama Jaguars after Sheriff faked a field goal attempt during the second half at Rose Bowl on September 17, 2022 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images) Michael Owens/Getty Images

UCLA didn't have a lot of fans at its most recent home football game.

The Bruins play at the site of the Rose Bowl, which has a capacity of over 90,000. That said, it wasn't even half full on Saturday when the Bruins were taking on the South Alabama Jaguars.

Here's a look at how many empty seats there were:

College GameDay analyst Kirk Herbstreit got wind of this photo and wasn't happy when he saw it.

"Troy- How is this even possible??? I know LA is a big town and there’s a lot going on but these ongoing photos every UCLA home game like this are, as you said, embarrassing. Chip and this team deserve better!!"

Fans had some mixed reactions to Herbie's tweet.

We'll have to see if the attendance is a bit better in a couple of weeks for UCLA's next home game. The Bruins will take on the Washington Huskies on Sept. 30 at 10:30 p.m. ET.