Kirk Herbstreit Calls Out Major Program's Fan Base On Twitter

UCLA's football program has seen comically bad turnouts of late and ESPN's Kirk Herbstreit just doesn't understand how it can even happen.

Piggybacking on UCLA alum Troy Aikman's post regarding the matter, Herbie echoed the Hall of Famer's sentiments, calling the situation "embarrassing."

"Troy- How is this even possible???" the college football analyst asked. "I know LA is a big town and there’s a lot going on but these ongoing photos every UCLA home game like this are, as you said, embarrassing. Chip and this team deserve better!!"

UCLA nearly dropped its game to South Alabama on Saturday, but a botched fake field goal attempt allowed them a chance to escape the Rose Bowl with a win.

Aikman and others have suggested it's time for the Bruins to put a stadium on campus, instead of playing 45 minutes (without LA traffic) away from Westwood.

But like the legendary QB said, if they continue to play like this, it'll still be half-empty.