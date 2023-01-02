Kirk Herbstreit Calls Out Prominent Coach On College GameDay

CHICAGO, IL - SEPTEMBER 25: ESPN College Gameday host Kirk Herbstreit listens to the conversation prior to a college football game between the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the Wisconsin Badgers on September 25th, 2021 at Solider Field in Chicago, IL. (Photo by Dan Sanger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The final batch of college football bowl games before the National Championship Game are today. But ESPN's Kirk Herbstreit put one of the competing coaches on blast this morning.

During College GameDay, Herbstreit admonished USC head coach Lincoln Riley for quarterback Caleb Williams' controversial painted fingernails in the Pac-12 Championship Game. He said that Williams' attitude is a reflection on Riley and that it falls on the Trojans coach to "clean that s-t up."

“That represents Lincoln Riley too, they need to clean that s-t up,” Herbstreit said.

USC's ensuing loss to Utah and their elimination from the College Football Playoff didn't keep Williams from winning the Heisman Trophy. But Williams has defended the decision, as painting his nails is something that he's often done in homage to his mother.

The whole issue with Caleb Williams painting his fingernails has been overblown. If he had won the game, nobody would be saying anything. But because the Trojans lost that game - through little fault of Williams' own - it looks like poor sportsmanship rather than him calling his shot.

Williams has one year of college football left before he's eligible for the NFL. If he does something like that again next year, the it might be time to start calling out Williams and his coaches.

For now though, it's a non-issue and it probably doesn't deserve as much attention as Herbstreit and others have given it.