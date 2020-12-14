Kirk Herbstreit Criticizes Dan Mullen For What He Said About Penalty

The already-infamous Florida cleat toss likely cost the Gators their shot at a College Football Playoff berth.

On Saturday night, LSU faced a third and long with two minutes remaining in a 34-34 game with No. 6 Florida. Junior cornerback Marco Wilson made a great open-field tackle to force what should’ve been a fourth down.

If Wilson hadn’t celebrated the play by throwing an LSU player’s shoe 20 yards down the field, the Gators would’ve had a chance to win the game.

Instead, the Tigers marched down the field and kicked what was ultimately the game-winning field goal.

As apposed to criticizing the boneheaded mistake, third-year Florida coach Dan Mullen defended his player.

“I know he’s disappointed,” Mullen said. “It’s a shame. I went back to watch the play and he made the tackle and part of the football move, the kid’s shoe was in his hand and he kind of threw it and jumped and celebrated with his teammates. … I don’t think there was any intent to taunt and it wasn’t like he was throwing it at their sidelines or doing any of that.”

While some may respect Mullen for coming to the aid of his player who’s already facing significant hate, others view it as a missed opportunity.

ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit criticized Mullen for his lack of accountability in the statement. He understands that players make mistakes, but selfish mistakes like this one need to be addressed.

“A guy can throw five interceptions, I’ll talk about the safety made a good play — wow, the corner adjusted on the ball — you’ll never hear me be critical of players that play college football, hardly ever,” Herbstreit said on the CFB Podcast with Herbie, Pollack & Neghandi. “The only time that I get frustrated is when players do that, like they make it about them. They get caught up at the end of an individual battle like we’re at The Opening and it’s a 1-on-1. Forget the situational awareness that it’s third-and-one and you get them off the field and the defense did their job and you’re going to get the ball back to Kyle Trask and they’re going to go down with the best kicker in college football and win the game. Like, forget that. It’s, ‘Oh, no, no.’

And I love Dan Mullen, but he doubled down with his explanation yesterday on instead of saying, ‘That was a mistake. What was he thinking? We’ve got to be better than that. That’s undisciplined. That’s not who we are.’ He supported him. And to me, you not only lost an opportunity with that player — you lost an opportunity with the entire team. You really just said you’re cool with that culture, which, to me, is a whole different discussion.”

Mullen and his team will now prepare for a much lower stakes SEC Championship Game against undefeated Alabama on Saturday night. Even if the Gators can pull off the upset, this devastating loss to LSU has all but ended their playoff hopes.

The game will take place at 8:00 p.m. E.T. on CBS.