Kirk Herbstreit Embarrassed By Current State Of 1 MLB Franchise

ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit is a well-known fan of the Cincinnati Reds — but his MLB team isn't exactly having a great 2022 season.

The Reds are currently dead last in the NL Central with a 23-40 record. At one point this season, they dropped 20 of 21 games.

In response to a highlight video of Reds pitcher Tom Seaver throwing a no-hitter in 1978, Herbstreit sent a message to Cincinnati's current team.

"Can’t imagine being a current Reds player watching this video. This is a HOME game. That’s your city BRINGIN IT. This was the norm in Cincinnati. How in the world has this once proud franchise and city gotten to where it is?? So sad man. I miss it-miss it so much," he wrote on Twitter.

The Reds have picked things up a bit in their most recent portion of the season, winning three of their last four games.

They'll take the diamond again on Friday night as they open up a homestand against the Milwaukee Brewers.