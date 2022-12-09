Kirk Herbstreit Explains How Ohio State Could Get "Embarrassed" By Georgia

On New Year's Eve, No. 1 Georgia and No. 4 Ohio State will face off in a highly-anticipated Peach Bowl matchup.

The top-ranked Bulldogs are currently listed as 6.5-point favorites in the quasi home game at Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium. But according to ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit, the point spread could end up being far greater.

On Friday, the former Buckeyes quarterback suggested that Ohio State could get "embarrassed" in this College Football Playoff matchup.

“Last time we saw Ohio State, we obviously saw them get embarrassed at home against Michigan,” Herbstreit said on The Pat McAfee Show. “Now they kind of back in, into this Playoff. The one thing that I would encourage Ohio State players and fans: I don’t know if the hill is any taller than the hill that they’re trying to climb by going into Atlanta to play Georgia. The only thing worse is playing a really good LSU team in New Orleans at the Superdome.”

“This is a massive challenge for Ohio State,” he continued. “If they’re not getting their wiring ready for 60 minutes of just… a competitive spirit that I don’t know that they’ve ever seen, then they could get potentially embarrassed in that matchup."

The Buckeyes suffered a blowout home loss to Michigan in the final game of the regular season. Georgia is coming off an SEC Championship title to close out its undefeated season.

The Peach Bowl will kickoff at 8 p.m. ET on Dec. 31.