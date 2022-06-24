Kirk Herbstreit Explains What Arch Manning Commitment Means For Texas

CHICAGO, IL - SEPTEMBER 25: ESPN College Gameday host Kirk Herbstreit listens to the conversation prior to a college football game between the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the Wisconsin Badgers on September 25th, 2021 at Solider Field in Chicago, IL. (Photo by Dan Sanger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The commitment of Arch Manning to Texas has sent shockwaves through college football. But for ESPN's Kirk Herbstreit, his commitment could mean more than just giving the Longhorns an elite quarterback.

Appearing on SportsCenter, Herbstreit said that the bigger impact Manning might have at Texas is enticing elite receivers, tight ends and runnings to join the Longhorns and play with him.

“It’s big because not only do you get Arch Manning, but we all know how this is going to impact tight ends, receivers, running backs who are all going to want to play with him,” Herbstreit said, via Saturday Down South.

Herbstreit also credited Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian with sealing the deal with Manning. He believes that Sarkisian will put Manning in a position to have tremendous success for the Longhorns.

“I keep going back to Sark,” Herbstreit said. “You can count on one hand how many offensive minds have an ability to put a quarterback in a position to have success the way Steve Sarkisian can as a play-caller and the way he designs plays. He’s a guy that ultimately knows how to attack. I’m sure the relationship that he had with the family had a lot to do with this.”

Arch Manning is the No. 1 overall prospect in the Class of 2023. He is the highest-rated prospect Texas have landed since the great Vince Young back in 2002.

If Manning can have even a quarter of an impact that Young did, he'll become a legend in Longhorns lore.