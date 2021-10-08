Look: Kirk Herbstreit Furious Over This Controversial Youth Football Drill

On Friday, a video of a young football player getting constantly hit by his teammates at practice surfaced on Twitter. It’s unclear who the coach is in this video, but it’s very apparent that their methods are dangerous and flat-out wrong.

ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit was clearly bothered by this video, as he called out the school’s coaching staff on social media.

“What is this drill called??? How to make kids quit playing football for the enjoyment of a few idiot little league coaches,” Herbstreit tweeted. “Parents do your homework-DO NOT ALLOW your kids to play for coaches that do drills like this. This IS NOT FOOTBALL!!!! Fire the coaches immediately!!”

Herbstreit definitely isn’t the only person who was scared for the child’s safety.

Here’s the disturbing video that is going viral this afternoon:

Several former NFL players commented on this video. As you’d expect, they were disturbed by what they just witnessed.

ESPN analyst and former Detroit Lions quarterback Dan Orlovsky had a two-word response to this video, tweeting “Child abuse.”

Former San Francisco 49ers offensive lineman Adam Snyder was also bothered by this drill, replying “Fire these coaches on the spot.”

Hopefully, the young player who was on the receiving end of all these hits didn’t suffer any injuries. As for the team’s coaching staff, it’s unclear what form of discipline they’ll face at this time.