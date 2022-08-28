Kirk Herbstreit Getting Roasted For Unfortunate Prediction
It didn't take long for Kirk Herbstreit's prediction to bite him.
On Saturday's "College GameDay," Herby's co-analysts all had Ohio State or Michigan facing Wisconsin in the B1G championship game. But Herbstreit put his faith in Scott Frost's Huskers to come out of the Big Ten West.
Saying, "I think they get to Indy this year."
After Nebraska lost its Week 0 opener in the most Nebraska way possible, college football fans came for Herbstreit on Twitter.
"I’m old enough to remember when Kirk Herbstreit picked Nebraska to go to the Big 10 Championship game," KWCH's Brandon Zenner.
"[Kirk Herbstreit]: on Gameday today picks Nebraska to win their division Also Kirk Herbstreit:"
"Can’t believe Kirk Herbstreit predicted that Nebraska was gonna make the B1G Ten Championsip game this morning," cried an Auburn fan.
"[Kirk Herbstreit] realizing his Big Ten West prediction is going down the drain already:" another replied.
Is it too soon to say it didn't age well?