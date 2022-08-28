Kirk Herbstreit Getting Roasted For Unfortunate Prediction

TEMPE, AZ - NOVEMBER 23: ABC football analyst Kirk Herbstreit looks on before the college football game between the Oregon Ducks and the Arizona State Sun Devils on November 23, 2019 at Sun Devil Stadium in Tempe, Arizona. (Photo by Kevin Abele/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

It didn't take long for Kirk Herbstreit's prediction to bite him.

On Saturday's "College GameDay," Herby's co-analysts all had Ohio State or Michigan facing Wisconsin in the B1G championship game. But Herbstreit put his faith in Scott Frost's Huskers to come out of the Big Ten West.

Saying, "I think they get to Indy this year."

After Nebraska lost its Week 0 opener in the most Nebraska way possible, college football fans came for Herbstreit on Twitter.

"I’m old enough to remember when Kirk Herbstreit picked Nebraska to go to the Big 10 Championship game," KWCH's Brandon Zenner.

"[Kirk Herbstreit]: on Gameday today picks Nebraska to win their division Also Kirk Herbstreit:"

"Can’t believe Kirk Herbstreit predicted that Nebraska was gonna make the B1G Ten Championsip game this morning," cried an Auburn fan.

"[Kirk Herbstreit] realizing his Big Ten West prediction is going down the drain already:" another replied.

Is it too soon to say it didn't age well?