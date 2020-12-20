Kirk Herbstreit Taking Major Heat For His Group Of 5 Comment

ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit is taking major heat for what he said on the College Football Playoff show on Sunday afternoon.

When talking about the Group of 5 schools and their lack of respect from the College Football Playoff selection committee, Herbstreit essentially said they have to deal with it.

Herbstreit said he thinks the Group of 5 schools left out of the College Football Playoff – Cincinnati, Coastal Carolina, etc. – should probably “take the high road.”

College football fans aren’t loving that.

“Herbstreit says the G5 schools should “take the high road” instead of pounding on the table for respect from the committee. That and $2.88 cents will get you a large cup of coffee at Starbucks,” Dan Wolken wrote.

“What Herbie and others need to realize is that the fight here is not about now. It’s about when the Playoff expands to eight whether there’s going to be an automatic bid for the best G5. People think that’s a given. No. It’s going to be an all-out war.”

What Herbie and others need to realize is that the fight here is not about now. It's about when the Playoff expands to eight whether there's going to be an automatic bid for the best G5. People think that's a given. No. It's going to be an all-out war. — Dan Wolken (@DanWolken) December 20, 2020

That’s a fair point.

Danny Kanell also weighed in:

“You hear that G5 teams?? The voice of college football said you should “Take the high road” instead of demanding the respect of the committee. Wonder if Herbie would have given the same advice to Ohio State if they had been left out with only 6 games played….” he tweeted.

You hear that G5 teams?? The voice of college football said you should "Take the high road" instead of demanding the respect of the committee. Wonder if Herbie would have given the same advice to Ohio State if they had been left out with only 6 games played…. — Danny Kanell (@dannykanell) December 20, 2020

Perhaps Herbstreit’s initial comment is being misinterpreted, but he might have to discuss this further later on.