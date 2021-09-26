Kirk Herbstreit Had Blunt Message For 2 Major Programs Today

ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit was really letting it fly on College GameDay on Saturday morning.

The longtime ESPN college football analyst had a blunt message for two prominent programs – Miami and LSU.

Herbstreit went off on Miami, suggesting that the school isn’t in a position to excel on the football field.

“You have an athletic department that has clearly shown they aren’t ready to make changes,” Herbstreit said.

Wow, Herbstreit with a very warranted evisceration of “The U” #Canes pic.twitter.com/5CKiOZj55T — Joey Knight (@TBTimes_Bulls) September 25, 2021

Miami wasn’t the only major program Herbstreit took a shot at, though.

The longtime ESPN college football analyst also had some words for the LSU Tigers. Coach O’s program has been inconsistent at best since the national championship season in 2019.

“LSU has the better talent, but do they care about playing football anymore?” Herbstreit said on Saturday morning.

Kirk Herbstreit on ESPN before picking Mississippi State to beat LSU: “LSU has the better talent, but do they care about playing football anymore?” 😯 — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) September 25, 2021

LSU fans weren’t very happy with that comment.

The Tigers responded with a nice win on Saturday, defeating Mississippi State, 28-25, to improve to 3-1 on the season.

Was Herbstreit spot on or did the longtime ESPN college football analyst go too far on Saturday morning?