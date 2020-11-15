Kirk Herbstreit’s Tweet About Michigan Football Is Going Viral

Kirk Herbstreit is paid to talk about college football, so you know things must be really bad when the ESPN analyst has pretty much nothing to say about your team.

Michigan lost its third straight game on Saturday night. The Wolverines were crushed by the Wisconsin Badgers at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, 49-11, in primetime on ABC.

Herbstreit was on the call for ABC. During the game, he ripped the Wolverines for the state of their program.

Following the game, he took to Twitter to sum up his thoughts.

“Man I don’t know what to say. Michigan struggled again tonight-now 1-3. Just in shock watching them lose 49-11 at home,” he tweeted. The tweet has quickly gone viral.

Man I don’t know what to say. @UMichFootball struggled again tonight-now 1-3. Just in shock watching them lose 49-11 at home. Meanwhile how damn consistent is the @BadgerFootball brand? Coming off a 2 week layoff looked efficient & hungry

Badgers are a well coached/talented team! — Kirk Herbstreit (@KirkHerbstreit) November 15, 2020

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh didn’t have a ton to say, either.

“We were thoroughly beaten in every phase, really did not do anything well. Did not play good, did not coach good. Not in a good place with the execution, not in a good place with adjusting…Not a good place as a football team right now, and that falls on me,” the Wolverines’ head coach said.

Times are tough in Ann Arbor, Michigan right now – that’s for sure.