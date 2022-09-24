Kirk Herbstreit Had Message For Tennessee Fans After College GameDay
The No. 11 Tennessee Volunteers hosted ESPN's College GameDay for a featured matchup against the No. 20 Florida Gators on Saturday.
After today's Week 4 installment of the show, veteran analyst Kirk Herbstreit shared some words of respect for the Tennessee fanbase.
"What a reminder the @Vol_Football fan base is SO PASSIONATE!! Appreciate everyone who came out to the show today-energy was as good as it gets! Thank you!" he wrote on Twitter.
The Volunteers have plenty to cheer about this season. The SEC squad is off to a 3-0 start to the 2022 season, including a thrilling overtime win over No. 17 Pittsburgh in Week 2.
Today's matchup against Florida — their first SEC opponent of the year — should serve as a solid barometer for the true potential of this Tennessee team.
This afternoon's featured matchup will kickoff at 3:30 p.m. ET in Neyland Stadium.