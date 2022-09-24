Kirk Herbstreit Had Message For Tennessee Fans After College GameDay

TEMPE, AZ - NOVEMBER 23: ABC football analyst Kirk Herbstreit looks on before the college football game between the Oregon Ducks and the Arizona State Sun Devils on November 23, 2019 at Sun Devil Stadium in Tempe, Arizona. (Photo by Kevin Abele/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The No. 11 Tennessee Volunteers hosted ESPN's College GameDay for a featured matchup against the No. 20 Florida Gators on Saturday.

After today's Week 4 installment of the show, veteran analyst Kirk Herbstreit shared some words of respect for the Tennessee fanbase.

"What a reminder the @Vol_Football fan base is SO PASSIONATE!! Appreciate everyone who came out to the show today-energy was as good as it gets! Thank you!" he wrote on Twitter.

The Volunteers have plenty to cheer about this season. The SEC squad is off to a 3-0 start to the 2022 season, including a thrilling overtime win over No. 17 Pittsburgh in Week 2.

Today's matchup against Florida — their first SEC opponent of the year — should serve as a solid barometer for the true potential of this Tennessee team.

This afternoon's featured matchup will kickoff at 3:30 p.m. ET in Neyland Stadium.