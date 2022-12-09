Kirk Herbstreit Has 2 Words To Describe Georgia vs. Ohio State

TEMPE, AZ - NOVEMBER 23: ABC football analyst Kirk Herbstreit looks on before the college football game between the Oregon Ducks and the Arizona State Sun Devils on November 23, 2019 at Sun Devil Stadium in Tempe, Arizona. (Photo by Kevin Abele/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

No. 1 Georgia and No. 4 Ohio State will meet in a clash of the college football titans in this year's Peach Bowl.

The undefeated Bulldogs have rolled over their competition so far in their title-defending season, and they'll look to continue that trend over the Buckeyes on New Year's Eve.

Ohio State is backing into the College Football Playoff after a blowout home loss to Michigan to close out the season. Facing off against the top-ranked team in the nation is certainly a tough way to bounce back.

During an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit shared his thoughts on this tough matchup for the Buckeyes.

"This is gonna be a massive challenge for Ohio State against Georgia... They could potentially get embarrassed in that matchup," Herbstreit said.

This year's Peach Bowl is a quasi home game for the Bulldogs as they enter Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The electric playoff atmosphere should significantly favor the home-state team.

Georgia is currently listed as a 6.5-point favorite over Ohio State in this matchup.