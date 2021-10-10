Kirk Herbstreit Has 3-Word Reaction To Insane Saturday

What’s better than an incredible day of college football? As Week 6 of the 2021 regular season proved – nothing.

Week 6 of the 2021 college football season was as good of a college football weekend as we’ve had in quite some time.

The sixth weekend of the 2021 regular season lived up to the hype in a big way. Oklahoma topped Texas in a all-time classic, Iowa took down Penn State, Michigan rallied to beat Nebraska and Texas A&M upset No. 1 Alabama, among other games.

It was a truly special day in the college football world. Hopefully we get a couple of more weekends like this the rest of the regular season.

ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit had a three-word reaction to the incredible day of college football:

“Nothing like it!!” he tweeted.

How GREAT is College Football!?!?!?? Nothing like it!! — Kirk Herbstreit (@KirkHerbstreit) October 10, 2021

He’s right – there’s truly nothing like college football, especially when it’s as good as it was this past Saturday.

Hopefully the rest of the regular season delivers with the kind of excitement like we had on Saturday.