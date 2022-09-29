Kirk Herbstreit Has 6-Word Message Before Thursday's Game

CHICAGO, IL - SEPTEMBER 25: ESPN College Gameday host Kirk Herbstreit listens to the conversation prior to a college football game between the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the Wisconsin Badgers on September 25th, 2021 at Solider Field in Chicago, IL. (Photo by Dan Sanger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

It's Thursday, which means there's another Thursday Night Football matchup.

For this one, it's between the Miami Dolphins, who are undefeated, and the Cincinnati Bengals, who are 1-2.

The game is set to take place in "The Jungle" (Paycor Stadium) as the Bengals try and get back to .500.

Kirk Herbstreit, who's the color commentator for Amazon Prime Video, only needed six words to describe how he's feeling heading into this game.

"Can’t wait for this one tonight!" Herbstreit tweeted.

This is expected to be a close contest, even though one team has a much better record than the other.

Both teams are potent offensively and can score at will while also being strong enough defensively where they can get some turnovers.

The contest will kick off at 8:15 p.m. ET and it'll be broadcast by Amazon Prime Video. Herbstreit will be joined by Al Michaels, who will give play-by-play of the game.