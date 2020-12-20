Kirk Herbstreit Has A Blunt Message For Upset College Football Fans

Just like every year, the College Football Playoff selection committee is receiving some pretty heavy backlash after its final round of rankings were released on Sunday.

The reaction from fans seemed to be even further intensified this year amid some extenuated COVID-19 circumstances. ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit stood up for the selection committee, saying their job is already extremely difficult as it is.

“If the committee doesn’t put in ‘your team’ then ‘the committee sucks, they don’t know what they’re doing.’ I just think the committee has put in unprecedented time,” Kirk Herbstreit said on ESPN’s selection show special. “I’m one of these guys that believes in the committee. I like to think that they’re watching the games. Are they perfect every year? Do they always agree with what I would think subjectively? Maybe not. But I think they do a good job, personally, of trying to come up with the answers. Let’s say this (ESPN) group right now tried to come up with the top 10 or the top 25 teams. We would disagree. We would agree. We’d put out our list and everyone would tell us how terrible it was. That’s the position that they’re in in this world of college football and the subjectivity of the analysis and the rankings.”

Much of the outrage from fans stems from Notre Dame earning a CFP berth. The Fighting Irish retained a spot in the top four despite a 24-point blowout loss to Clemson in the ACC championship game on Saturday. Brian Kelly and his squad made it into the playoff over Texas A&M, whose only loss of the year came to No. 1 Alabama.

New Year’s Six snubs for Indiana and Coastal Carolina also sparked some discontent. A three-loss Iowa State team earned a Fiesta Bowl invitation over both the Hoosiers and the Chanticleers. Indiana’s only loss of the year came to No. 3 Ohio State and Coastal Carolina finished the season with an undefeated record.

The selection process is never an exact science, but the committee certainly made some questionable decisions this year.