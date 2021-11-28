Kirk Herbstreit Has Blunt Response To Ohio State Speculation

Can a two-loss, non-Big Ten champion Ohio State team still be alive for the College Football Playoff?

While some fans on social media might be speculating about the possibility – What if Cincinnati loses next week? What if Alabama also loses to Georgia? Could there then be a debate for the No. 4 spot, including Ohio State – one ESPN analyst isn’t having it.

ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit had a blunt response to the speculation on Sunday morning.

“The entire as in who??? UC wins Saturday…they’re in and there’s no debate. Very good chance they finish 3. It’s not even a discussion. Anyone who says otherwise is just in denial. It’s happening if they close the deal Saturday,” Herbstreit tweeted in response to a claim from Todd Furhman.

Herbstreit is right – if Cincinnati wins next weekend, there will be no debate.

However, the door could be opened if Cincinnati loses, but Ohio State won’t be the school that benefits. Notre Dame or the Big 12 champion could come into play depending on what happens next weekend.