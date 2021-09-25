Kirk Herbstreit Has Brutally Honest Comment About LSU

Heading into today’s matchup against the Mississippi State Bulldogs in Starkville, the LSU Tigers are favored by 1.5 points.

The Louisiana program has long been the more talented and accomplished organization compared to their SEC rival, and ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit recognized that.

But, during this morning’s episode of College GameDay, he also questioned the Tigers’ recent motivation.

“LSU has the better talent, but do they care about playing football anymore?” Herbstreit said before picking the Bulldogs in an upset victory.

Kirk Herbstreit on ESPN before picking Mississippi State to beat LSU: “LSU has the better talent, but do they care about playing football anymore?” 😯 — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) September 25, 2021

LSU got off to a rough start in the 2021 season with an opening-week 38-27 loss to the UCLA Bruins. But since then, they’ve followed that disappointing outing up with two blowout wins over McNesse and Central Michigan.

Following their undefeated, national championship-winning team in 2019, the Tigers struggled through the 2020 COVID-19 season — logging a 5-5 record and failing to make a bowl game appearance. Their disappointing year was kicked off with a 44-34 home loss to Mississippi State in Death Valley.

So far, the Tigers are doing their best to prove Herbstreit wrong with a 7-0 lead in the first quarter.